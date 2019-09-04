Fall allergy symptoms are soaring

Fall allergies are in full swing, and a local allergy doctor says those pesky symptoms are more than just a nuisance. They’re a health risk.

Dr. Arvind Madaan says levels of ragweed and grasses in the air are extremely high right now. Symptoms like sneezing and a runny nose are signs of inflammation. That inflammation can cause sleep problems and can make it more likely for a person to get sick.

Madaan says over-the-counter medicine helps, but if symptoms are severe, a medical assessment is a good idea.

"It's not just about treating an itchy, sneezy, runny nose. It's not just about immunotherapy, and it's not just about drugs,” he said. “It's really about getting the patient's biochemistry right."

Madaan also says there's a myth that locally-produced honey can help with allergies. He says honey can be good for the immune system, but it won't treat allergy symptoms because bees don't pollinate things like ragweed and dust mites.