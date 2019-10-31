Fall back an hour and check the batteries in smoke alarms

Early Sunday morning, area residents will need to set their clocks back by one hour as Daylight Saving Time ends for the year.

The Charlottesville Fire Department reminds residents that this is also the perfect time to change batteries in smoke alarms and to make sure the safety devices are working properly.

Among other things, fire officials recommend that homes have interconnected smoke alarms because if one starts to sound, the others will go off as well.

However, missing or dead batteries are the main reasons why smoke alarms do not work, with about three our of every five fire deaths occurring in homes with no smoke alarms or nonfunctioning ones.

Fire officials say there are also other things that can be done to keep smoke alarms functioning properly, such as vacuuming them every month, testing them every month, and replacing batteries anytime there is a chirping or beeping sound.

If a resident does not know how old a smoke alarm is, it is advisable to replace the entire device. Devices that are more than ten years old should be replaced.

For more tips, click on the link in the Related Links box.

Eastern Standard Time resumes at 2 a.m. Sunday.