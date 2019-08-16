Fallen trees knocked out power to two Orange County schools

Students at two Orange County schools got a surprise day off on Friday thanks to a power outage.

The Orange County Public Schools division says the outage was caused by storms that knocked trees down onto power lines near Orange County High School and Unionville Elementary School.

Neither school suffered any physical damage from the storms, and power was restored by 11 a.m.

Crews spent the morning and afternoon cleaning up debris from around the schools.

Classes will resume on Monday, but Friday's junior varsity and varsity football scrimmages are taking place as scheduled.