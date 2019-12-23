Families: Newlyweds are 'progressing' from volcano burns

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) -- The families of American newlyweds who were badly injured during a volcanic eruption in New Zealand say the couple is progressing as well as could be hoped for given the extent of their injuries.

The couple remain hospitalized in New Zealand.

Matt and Lauren Urey, from Richmond, Virginia, were visiting White Island two weeks ago when the volcano erupted, killing 19 people and leaving more than two dozen others with severe burns from the scalding steam.

Meanwhile, authorities called off the search for two bodies they believe were washed out to sea from the island soon after the eruption. 

 
