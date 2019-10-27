Families decorate pumpkins at Random Row

Families spent their Sunday afternoon decorating pumpkins at Random Row Brewery Co.

The brewery provided pumpkins for kids and parents.

The Taylor family said the event was a great way to spend their Sunday afternoon.

"It was too nice of a day to come out and get her involved and even drag my 11-year-old son out to do a pumpkin," said Stephanie Taylor.

Her daughter Lexie made a googly-eyed pumpkin.

"I made a googly-eyed pumpkin because I wanted to be silly," said Lexie.