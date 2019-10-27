Families decorate pumpkins at Random Row

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Families spent their Sunday afternoon decorating pumpkins at Random Row Brewery Co.
The brewery provided pumpkins for kids and parents.
The Taylor family said the event was a great way to spend their Sunday afternoon.
"It was too nice of a day to come out and get her involved and even drag my 11-year-old son out to do a pumpkin," said Stephanie Taylor.
Her daughter Lexie made a googly-eyed pumpkin.
"I made a googly-eyed pumpkin because I wanted to be silly," said Lexie.