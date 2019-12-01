Families meet Santa to help Junior League of Charlottesville

Several families visited Santa Claus at the Shops of Stonefield on Sunday afternoon to take their pictures with him as part of the Cookies with Santa event.

The photo sessions are hosted by the Junior League of Charlottesville to help them raise money for their operations.

Lindsey Martin, an organizer of Cookies with Santa, said this event helps their organization connect with the community in a unique way.

"It gives us a great way to interact with families in other ways that we normally don't have the opportunity to do since so many of our things are volunteer based," Martin said. "We're inviting people to come meet us, hang out with us and have a great time."

Martin said there will be more photo sessions happening next weekend at the Shops at Stonefield.

