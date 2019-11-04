Families surprised with free trips to Florida theme parks

Three kids, who received care at University of Virginia Children's Hospital, were surprised with a free week-long trip to Disney World, Universal Studios, and Seaworld in Florida on Monday.

The money for these trips are raised through cookie sales by Baking Memories 4 Kids, a nonprofit organization, and through a fundraiser at Panera.

Savannah Miracle and her family were surprised with the all-expense-paid vacation. She battled bacterial meningitis at UVA Children's Hospital and had a long road to recovery.

"She actually lost her hearing so she had implants done at UVA and then they had to teach her how to re-speak again, which took years to do that," said Frank Squeo, founder of Baking Memories 4 Kids.

Squeo said he's been able to raise enough money to send dozens of families down to Florida to have a relaxing vacation. His inspiration for giving back started with his own experience with cancer.

"I almost died of cancer 13 years ago," he said. "I had advanced stage 3 cancer. I knew only through miracles I was able to survive it."

The miracles Squeo received are what motivate him to help other families make more memories.

"There are no words to describe how blessed I was to get cancer to find out why I was born to make these cookies and do these surprises," Squeo said.

Sarah Miracle, Savannah Miracle's mom, said she's thankful for the support her family has received to have a family getaway.

"When Savannah was sick, all of our energy was going towards taking care of her," she said. "It just feels like we're on the other side of a really tough journey and now we get to experience something really incredible as a family."

Savannah and her family will head down to Florida next February.