Family Block Party takes over Washington Park

The Charlottesville community gathered at Washington Park for the Family Block Party on Saturday.

The event was a part of the city's Unity Days.

The event had games, food, and music for families to enjoy.

Former UVA basketball players Sean Singletary and Harold Deane held a basketball camp for kids at the event.

Rosia Parker, the organizer of the event, said the party was a way to send kids back to school with a positive mindset.

"Children can't go back with drama on their mind because they might be going through something at home as well," said Parker. "I want them to come out and enjoy themselves and have a good free for all day and when they go back to school; they'll have something positive to look forward to."

The next Unity Days event will be the Reclaim Concert.

It takes place at Tonsler Park from 1-9 p.m.