Family asks for prayers for their son

A family from Greene County is asking for prayers after a five-year-old Colton Morris was diagnosed with E.coli 157 and two other illnesses.

His mother, Crystal Morris, believes everything started when her family and friends went to the McDonald's in Ruckersville.

Colton ate a steak bagel with cheese and mayonnaise and got sick later that day while getting a physical before going back to school.

"He had two sets of diarrhea while we were there," said Crystal. "Me and the doctor went haha, he just had McDonald's."

Over the coming days, Colton got a fever, started vomiting and got sick to the point where he couldn't move.

After multiple visits to the Sentara Martha Jefferson facility on Profitt Road and a visit to Pediatric Associates, Crystal called the Pediatric Associates last Thursday and was told to go the hospital as soon as possible.

"It is a medical emergency, this child is really ill," she said. "You have a very sick child; you need to get your child to the hospital now. I live in Greene; I got here in 20 minutes."

Doctors at the University of Virginia Health System were waiting on Colton so they could provide him with the care he needed.

They soon realized he was in kidney failure.

"On his birthday, Monday, Aug. 19, they came in at eight in the morning and said they would have to do emergency surgery on him to put a dialysis port in his belly or he was not going to make it," Crystal said.

Despite complications before and after the surgery, it was a success.

They found out this week there is a chance that his kidneys will improve.

"His platelets went from 32 to 55, so that gives us hope that his kidneys might turn around, but we don't know," said Crystal.

She said Colton has not cried once since being in the hospital.

"He has had four IVs, he's had all these surgeries and he has been in pain to the point where he has almost ripped out his port," she said. "He has not whimpered once."

The power of prayer has kept the family optimistic that Colton will make a speedy recovery.

"Colton is very strong and I do believe God has him, he's the only thing we have because no one knows how to heal him and just pray that he has a normal life after all this is done," said Crystal.

CBS19 reached out to the McDonald's in Ruckersville and they did not have any comment.

We also reached out to McDonald's corporate office and have not gotten a response.

The family has a GoFundMe page and the link is available in the Related Links box.