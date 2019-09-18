Family receives donated car

A deserving family from Spotsylvania was presented with their new car on Tuesday at the Omni Hotel in Downtown Charlottesville.

The Robinsons were given a 2012 red Toyota Camry donated by the Charlottesville State Farm office.

The car was repaired by Caliber Collision and was given away through the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides Program.

Doris and Sam Robinson are gold star parents. Their son, Stacey., passed away from cancer after serving in the navy for seventeen years.

They were awarded the car for their sacrifice and selfless involvement in the community. Doris said the car will help them continue to be active.

"It couldn't have happened at a better time because our car was right on its last leg,” said Doris, “and we were trying to figure out how we were going to get another car and we do a lot of church work and engagements and stuff so this came in right on time."

State Farm agent, Gary Albert, said it means a lot to them to be involved in this gift.

"Their family paid the ultimate sacrifice and then to be able to do a little something here in our community,” said Albert, “to be able to help them maybe make their life a little easier, help them get through the day to day… As she said earlier, it happened at a perfect time."

State Farm has donated a million dollars worth of recovered cars to various non-profits.