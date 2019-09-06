Fans gear up for UVA home opener

Fans are gearing up for Friday's home opener between the University of Virginia Cavaliers and the Williams and Mary Tribe.

Tailgaters were out with food and drinks, and lots of orange and blue.

One person attending a tailgate said they are just happy to have football back in their lives in Charlottesville after ten long months.

"It used to be just a tailgate and winning a football game was just icing on the cake," said UVA fan Jeff Johnson. "Now it's all about not only a great tailgate with great friends and family, but to be here with all my peeps and actually have a football game to go to. And Bronco brought us back to where we want to be."

"We're here to win not just have a good time," added Troy Foster, another UVA fan.

The game kicks off at 8 p.m. in Scott Stadium.

UVA has added a lot this season to enhance the gameday experience for fans, including a beverage garden and hydration stations.

Traffic is expected to be heavy around the stadium before the game begins.