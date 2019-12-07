Fans pack Draft Taproom to watch the Wahoos play Clemson

UVA fans made their way to restaurants around the city to watch the UVA football team play the Clemson Tigers in the ACC Championship on Saturday.

Fans said their morale was high at the start of the game, but it went down as the game went on as the Wahoos trailed Clemson.

Fans said they were still excited to see UVA play in their first ACC Championship game and they are excited for the future of the Wahoos.

"We're newly transplanted to Charlottesville, so we didn't get to see the team before but listening to the stories, it sounds like the program is going to the right place," said Joe Klein.

"It definitely sounds like the program's going in the right direction and I'm excited to see what happens for the team moving forward," said Klein's girlfriend, Sarah Walbrun.

"We went from 2-10 my first year and now we're 9-3, but we're doing a lot better than when I started," said UVA fourth-year student Jarrett Littles.

They are optimistic that the Wahoos will play in the Orange Bowl in Miami on December 30.

Littles said he will make the trip to South Florida if UVA is selected to play in that game.