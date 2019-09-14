Fashion designer shares passion for creative storytelling

A fashion designer shared his passion for creative storytelling with high school students at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center Saturday.

Walé Oyéjidé is known for his clothing designs that tell stories of refugees, migrants and people from marginalized communities around the world.

His designs were also featured in the movie, "Black Panther," which hit movie theatres last year.

By sharing his story, Oyéjidé hopes to inspire minorities to follow their passion and share their stories in the community.

"It's interesting that you can succeed in a way that's authentic culturally and in a way that speaks and elevates people," Oyéjidé said. "I think it's particularly relevant to this population and to see that there is ways to tell stories of the community in ways that are both beautiful, but also enlightening, sophisticated and lucrative as well."

Oyéjidé also had students try on his clothing during the presentation.