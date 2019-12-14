Fatality reported following apartment fire

Albemarle Fire and Rescue said an adult female was declared dead on the scene of an apartment fire on Northwoods Grove Road Saturday afternoon.

Crews responded to a call for a structure fire at 1 p.m. on Northwoods Groves Road. Albemarle Fire and Rescue said the fire was small and extinguished in a few minutes.

One adult female was declared dead on-scene. One dog was also rescued from the apartment.

No other injuries were reported and authorities believe no one else was home at the time of the fire.

The building has been evacuated, but no damage was done to the structure.

The fire remains under investigation.