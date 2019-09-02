Fauquier homicide suspect in custody

The Fauquier County Sheriff's Office says a suspect in a homicide has been arrested.

According to a post on the sheriff's office's Facebook page, 38-year-old Myison Iaeene Ellis of Waynesboro turned himself in to officials in Fauquier County on Sunday morning.

Ellis is facing several charges, including first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and conspiracy to commit robbery, in connection with the murder of Lincoln Williams, Jr.

He is the third suspect to be arrested in connection with this case. The other two suspects are 23-year-old Daniel Martin Farmer and 54-year-old Lucretia Ann Robinson, both of Manassas.

Ellis is being held without bond at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.

The investigation into this case is ongoing, and anyone with information about Williams' murder is asked to contact the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office at (540) 347-3300.