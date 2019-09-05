Federal grant funding to support parks and outdoor recreation

All 50 states, five territories and Washington, D.C. are getting some funding for state parks and outdoor recreation.

U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt announced more than $170.6 million in grants from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which are non-taxpayer dollars derived from Outer Continental Shelf lease revenues.

These funds are awarded through federal matching grants that are administered by the National Park Service.

"Using zero taxpayer dollars, LWCF invests earnings from offshore oil and gas leasing to help rehabilitate and improve infrastructure at state and local parks and other recreation areas," said Bernhardt. "Funds will also be used to maximize access by opening up landlocked public lands. A small investment in a little strip of land can open up thousands of acres to outdoor recreation enthusiasts."

This program was original established in 1964 to ensure public access to outdoor recreation resources and to provide money to federal, state and local governments to buy land, water, and wetlands to benefit everyone.

The money can also be used to permanently conserve outdoor recreation areas for public use.

The funds allow state and local governments to make improvements to parks and other recreation areas within their communities, including rehabilitation and upgrades, creating new parks, and developing or expanding trail systems.

Virginia is getting $3,864,426 in grant funding. California is getting the largest chunk at more than $14.5 million.

Since the LWCF was created, more than $4.4 billion has been made available to fund more than 43,000 projects across the country.

