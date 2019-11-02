Feds say man who abused child came back to U.S. illegally

By  | 
Updated: Sat 3:55 AM, Nov 02, 2019

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- Federal authorities say a man who was convicted of sexual abuse a child has now been found guilty of illegally coming back into the United States.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for Virginia's Eastern District said in a statement Friday that Juan Carlos Gomez-Guevara was deported in 2015.

But authorities said the 31-year-old came back to the U.S. He was convicted in September in Norfolk of carnal knowledge of a child between 13 and 15 years of age.

Authorities said that Gomez-Guevara has since pleaded guilty to illegal re-entry into the U.S. He faces up to two years in prison when he is scheduled to be sentenced in February.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus