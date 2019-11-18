Female Marine honored for her service

One of the oldest living female Marines in the country was honored for her service during a special ceremony at RoseWood Village Assisted Living in Hollymead on Monday afternoon.

Ninety-two-year-old Marie Gilson was given a certificate and pin for her years in the Marine Corps during World War II.

Gilson was the face of the Marine Corps and appeared on several posters before taking on a role as a captain in the Marine Corps.

She was surrounded by her family during the ceremony, including Meg Thompson, her daughter.

Thompson said her mother has paved the way for women in the Marines and she has seen the impact her mother has made.

"There were women Marines that came to her 90th birthday party in Washington who knew of her, had copies of her posters that she was in promoting the Marine Corps," Thompson said. "I think it's rather cool that 50, 60, and 70 years later, there are women Marines that know about the early women Marines and their service to the country."

The ceremony is part of a program put on by the Hospice of the Piedmont called, "We Honor Veterans." The program shines a light on veteran patients and their time serving the United States.