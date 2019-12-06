Festival of Trees takes place at Lake Monticello

Lake Monticello is hosting its first annual "Festival of Trees" charity event to kick-off the holiday season.

Community members are invited to view 15 decorated Christmas trees, take pictures with Santa, listen to Christmas stories, and enjoy free entertainment.

Local Fluvanna County businesses have sponsored and donated nine large trees and six table-top trees to be displayed during the festivities over the weekend.

Attendees are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy, unperishable food items, or cash donations to benefit five local charities. All proceeds from the philanthropic event will be divided among Caring for Creatures, Fluvanna SPCA, Peaceful Passings, Happy Faces and the MACAA Food Bank.

"We're very fortunate to live in this community with a lot of people who love to get involved and help," said Alan Stewart, the chairman of the Lake Communications and Marketing committee. He says they want to put smiles on the faces of children in the community and help local organizations the best they can.

The Festival of the Trees is happening Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Organizers of the event hope to attract members of the community and help spread the holiday spirit.