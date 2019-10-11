Festy gets underway at IX

The tenth annual Festy is underway at IX Art Park.

The event started at 12 p.m. Friday.

Performers have been playing throughout the event and will continue to perform throughout the night.

This is the first time the event has taken place in Charlottesville.

Jen Partica is attending the festival for the third year in a row and said she is excited.

"My family loves bluegrass, we love Virginia and this is a great time of the year and it's also my birthday and it is just a gorgeous environment, so this is like a yearly vacation we take," said Partica.

Tickets are still available for the event, and it lasts all weekend.