Fields moved to federal penitentiary in West Virginia

A man convicted of murder and hate crime charges for a car attack in the wake of the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville has now been placed in federal custody.

James Fields, Jr. is now at the Hazelton Federal Penitentiary near Morgantown, West Virginia.

Shortly after being sentenced to life in prison in July, he was moved from the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail to the Central Virginia Regional Jail.

On Aug. 16, Fields was moved from CVRJ, but it is not clear if he spent time in another facility before moving to the penitentiary or if he went straight there.

Fields was sentenced to multiple life sentences on state and federal charges connected to the car attack.

That attack resulted in the death of Heather Heyer and serious injuries to numerous other people.

Fields is also facing a wrongful death lawsuit seeking millions of dollars, which was filed by Heyer's mother, Susan Bro.