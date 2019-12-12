Fields plans to appeal murder conviction

A man convicted of murder in connection with the car attack on Aug. 12, 2017 now plans to appeal that conviction.

Attorney Denise Lunsford, who represented James Fields, Jr. in that trial, has confirmed he will appeal.

Fields is serving life in prison for the death of Heather Heyer, which occurred when he plowed his car into a crowd of people near the Downtown Mall following the Unite the Right rally.

Dozens of others were hurt in the crash and Fields was also convicted on charges of aggravated malicious wounding.

Fields also pleaded guilty to multiple federal hate crime charges in connection with the car attack as well and was also sentenced to life in prison on those.

While he cannot appeal the federal conviction because of his plea, he can appeal the state convictions because the case went to trial.

Fields was moved to a federal penitentiary in West Virginia in September.