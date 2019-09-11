Fields to pay restitution to some victims of car attack

A man spending the rest of his life in prison for a deadly car attack near the Downtown Mall on Aug. 12, 2017 must also pay restitution to several people hurt in the attack.

James Fields, Jr. agreed to pay the restitution as part of his plea agreement in June, but a ruling on the amount was deferred pending notification of all of the victims that they could seek restitution.

He agreed to pay restitution to four of the victims, in the amounts of $59,973, $9,400, $3,547.04, and $2,880, totaling more than $75,000.

The four victims have also said they have no objection to the court finding that Fields cannot pay interest on these amounts.

Fields is also facing a multi-million dollar wrongful death lawsuit, filed by Susan Bro, the mother of Heather Heyer.

Heyer was killed in the car attack, and Fields was convicted of murder in her death.