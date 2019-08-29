Fight for broadband continues

Albemarle County launched a million-dollar project to provide broadband to over 600 residents at the beginning of August, but some people are feeling left out as they continue to fight for broadband.

Sean O'Malley and Rich Koval are neighbors on Allen Road in Earlysville. When they both moved here about eleven years ago they had standard internet service, but their service hasn't kept up with the times.

"We're stuck with DSL,” said O’Malley. “And the equipment is failing. CenturyLink has finally admitted to us that the equipment is falling apart and they have no plans to fix it."

Koval said having almost no internet at their house has forced his kids to stay out late into the evening just to do their homework.

"We end up taking our kids out to places like Panera locally,” said Koval, “where we can tap into a high-speed WiFi system and allow them to do that discreetly there as opposed to at home."

Both Koval and O'Malley said working from home isn't an option.

CenturyLink, the only internet provider that reaches them, told them that their options are to deal with their three megabits, or less, of internet service, or pay $45,000 for better service. According to Nerd Wallet, it takes five to eight megabits per second to stream videos.

"With the number of homes that are here it would be split about 20 homes and so we just don't have the capacity or the finances within the neighborhood to support something like that,” said Koval.

The Albemarle Broadband Authority has been working hard to get grants for broadband across the county. Bucky Walsh, chairman of the authority, said they are currently waiting for another grant approval that would help about 800 people get broadband, but that does not include Allen Road.

"It's going to be a couple more years before we can get everybody done that's for sure," said Walsh.

Walsh said the best way to get broadband one day is to submit a request for your area online, which can be done at the website in the Related Links box or call them at 434-296-5891.

"At this point, we don't even know the full extent of the problem," said Walsh. "We'd love to get information from everyone in the county in terms of what kinds of service they have and who their service provider is."

Koval and O'Malley said they're stuck waiting in the meantime.

"Keep rebooting the modem, and pausing videos in midstream and hope for the best,” said O'Malley.