Film screening sheds light on criminal justice reform

The Jefferson School African American Heritage School hosted a film screening of the first part of Ava DuVernay's documentary, "When They See Us."

After the screening, there was a panel discussion about the need for criminal justice reform due to mass incarceration in Charlottesville and the work being done to combat it.

Charlottesville Mayor Nikuyah Walker spoke to residents at the event about the topic.

She said she wants people to ask leaders in the area how they can reform the criminal justice system in the city.

"A lot of people think because we are a world-class city that we haven't been affected by it at the rate of urban areas nationally have but we have," said Walker. "I think it is our job to come together to figure out what we are going to commit to in terms of our area and eliminating mass incarceration or feeding into this prison industrial complex."

There will be a screening of the second and third part of "When They See Us" on Oct. 13 at the Jefferson School.

After the screening next Sunday, there will be two panels at the event discussing criminal justice reform and city leaders will be part of the event.