Film screening to mark National Recovery Month

A special film screening is part of a month-long effort to raise awareness about substance abuse disorders and the work to overcome them.

September is National Recovery Month, which is an annual observance to increase awareness and understanding of such disorders and to celebrate the path to recovery.

According to a release, the observance recognizes the 23 million Americans who are in recovery from mental and substance use disordered.

On Thursday, the Community Mental health and Wellness Coalition will be screening the Netflix documentary short "HEROIN(e)" at the Haven beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The event is co-sponsored by the Region Ten Community Service Board and the new Charlottesville affiliate of the Substance Abuse and Addiction Recovery Alliance.

There will also be a panel presentation by treatment and recovery leaders.

Attendees will be able to connect with local community resources and may also stay for a free REVIVE overdose reversal training session.

For more information about local services, click on the link in the Related Links box or go to Region Ten's office at 800 Preston Avenue, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.