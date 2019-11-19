Final Compassionate Care Clinic of 2019 coming up

The final Compassionate Care Clinic of 2019 is coming up this weekend.

The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA says it will be holding the last clinic Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The shelter says it has served 113 families and 165 pets at the five clinics it has held so far this year.

People who qualify for public assistance can bring their pet to the shelter and receive various services at a reduced cost.

Proof of public assistance is required, such as an EBT card, proof of disability, Medicaid, SNAP, unemployment benefits, or WIC.

A basic wellness exam for the pet will cost $15, and the shelter also offers microchipping for $15, rabies vaccines for $5, nail trims for $10 and ear mite treatment for $25.

Services specific for dogs include heartworm testing for $10, DAPP vaccine for $5, kennel cough vaccine for $5, and flea/tick preventative application for $12.

For cats, the shelter offers FVRCP vaccine for $5, FELV/FIV testing for $15, Advantage Multi application for $15, and Strongid Dewormer for $5.

No appointments are necessary for an animal to receive treatment.

All dogs will need to be on a leash and cats must be in carriers.

For more information, call (434) 973-5959, ext. 206 or send an email to clinic@caspca.org.