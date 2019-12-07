Final microchipping and rabies clinic of 2019

With 2019 coming to a close, the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is offering one last microchip and rabies clinic for the year.

The shelter is offering a microchipping and rabies vaccination walk-in clinic for the greater Charlottesville-Albemarle community on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Pet owners are encouraged to have their animals microchipped and vaccinated.

The CASPCA says one in three pets will be lost in their lifetime, and without some kind of identification, 90 percent will never get returned home.

Having an animal microchipped means it can be scanned and help reconnect a lost pet with its owner.

And under Virginia State law, all cats and dogs over four months of age have to be current on their rabies vaccination.

A pet's previous proof of vaccination is required for those pet owners wishing to get their animal a three-year vaccine. Otherwise only the one-year vaccine will be administered.

Rabies vaccinates cost $25, though people with proof of public assistance can get it done for $10.

Microchips cost $30, and with proof of public assistance, the cost is $10.

Both together will cost $40, or $15 with proof of public assistance.

City of Charlottesville residents can also buy a 2019 Dog License during this clinic.