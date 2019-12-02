Final patient from charter bus crash discharged from hospital

Updated: Mon 5:37 PM, Dec 02, 2019

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The last person who was hospitalized following a crash involving a charter bus on Afton Mountain has gone home.

According to the University of Virginia Health System, that patient was discharged on Monday.

The crash occurred during the early morning hours of Nov. 17 after a tractor trailer jackknifed one icy road conditions on Afton Mountain.

A charter bus carrying more than 20 people was unable to stop in time and hit the truck.

Injured passengers were transported to UVA and other medical facilities in the Shenandoah Valley.

Of the 20 who went to UVA, 16 were discharged from the Emergency Department while four were hospitalized.

 
