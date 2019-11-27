Final year for blood drive in local woman's honor

For ten years, the Silver Lining Organization has held a blood drive to honor a local woman who passed away after a battle with leukemia that caused her to need dozens of units of blood and platelets.

This will be the final year for the Tailgate and Donate blood drive, in honor of Becky Silver.

“We're grateful to Lee Silver and the Silver Lining Organization for their passion and dedication to educating our community about the importance of donating blood,” said Bernadette Jay, the external communications manager for the Virginia Region Donor Services. “Lee's efforts and leadership has helped thousands of hospital patients just like Becky, we're forever grateful for the way he's supported our lifesaving mission.”

This drive will be the culmination of a series of drives in honor of Becky who was a University of Virginia fan, a volunteer at St. Anne's-Belfield, and a mother.

Following her leukemia diagnosis, she required more than 200 units of blood and platelets.

This drive helps to support hospital partners across the Commonwealth, including the UVA Health System and Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.

The blood drive will take place Dec. 8 at the St. Anne's Upper School from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All donors will get a special edition Silver Lining shirt, spa services from Silver Lining Day Spa, and food and drink from several local businesses including Ivy Provision, Littlejohn's, Bonefish Grill, Red Hub and Bold Rock, while supplies last.

Eligible donors are urged to make an appointment to donate but walk-ins are welcome. To make an appointment for this blood drive, use the sponsor code SILVERLINING when setting it up.

Appointments can be made by calling (800) 733-2767, clicking on the link in the Related Links box or by using the American Red Cross' free Blood Donor App.