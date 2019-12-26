Fire captain says woman was burned while lighting candle

Authorities in Maryland say a 74-year-old woman was flown to a burn center after her face was severely wounded while lighting a candle.

Deale fire department spokesman Capt. Russ Davies told The Capital Gazette that the woman arrived at the station around 6 p.m. Christmas evening.

She told paramedics her face was injured earlier that day as she tried to light a candle.

Davies says the woman's facial burns were significant but weren't believed to be life-threatening.

Paramedics determined she should be flown to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore. The woman's current condition wasn't immediately released.