Fire crews report no injuries in Louisa County fire

Courtesy: Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company
Updated: Thu 7:34 PM, Dec 26, 2019

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several fire crews responded to a fire in Louisa County on Thursday.

According to a post on the Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company's Facebook page, the firs occurred on the 600 block of Audreys Lane around 5 p.m.

The fire involved several vehicles, an outbuilding and about one acre of wooded land.

Units from Gordonsville, Louisa, Trevilians, Mineral, and the Louisa County Department of Fire and EMS were all on the scene.

No injuries have been reported. Also, officials say no homes were damaged.

 
