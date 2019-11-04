Fire departments kicking off campaign to help dog rescue

Two local fire departments are going to be helping a dog rescue organization throughout the month of November.

The Charlottesville Fire Department and the Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue will kick off Operation FirePaws on Tuesday.

The education-based donation drive will benefit Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge during the entire month.

It will collect supplies to help adoptable and needy animals in the community, such as leashes, dog food, pee pads, metal dog bowls, flea and tick treatments, crates, and more.

The organization does ask that no donations of rawhide, pig ears or used dog beds be made.

Collection sites will be at the Monticello, Hollymead and Ivy stations in Albemarle County and at the Ridge Street and Fontaine Avenue stations in the city.

