Fire in Bangladesh leaves 10,000 homeless

Posted:  | 
Updated: Sun 11:02 PM, Aug 18, 2019

DHAKA, Bangladesh (CNN) - In the capital of Bangladesh, a large fire roared through a Dhaka slum Friday night.

The flames destroyed about 80 percent of the district. It left an enormous field of ash and debris. (Source: CNN)

It left around 10,000 people homeless, according to a Bangladeshi official.

The flames destroyed about 80 percent of the district. It left an enormous field of ash and debris.

The mayor of the city’s northern district hugged and tried to console the victims at a temporary shelter. He said more help is on the way.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus