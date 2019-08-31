Fire safety tips for your furry friends

In light of the fire at Pet Paradise, the Charlottesville Fire Department has some tips on how to protect your furry friend at home in case of a fire.

Battalion Chief Joe Phillips said saving 75 animals from the Pet Paradise fire on Aug. 18 tested their capabilities and taught them a valuable lesson.

"Leashes were a big help,” said Phillips. “Once we found leashes inside the building, we were able to secure some of the dogs better and then able to control them."

He said having a leash right by your front door can really help in an emergency, and so can a collar.

"Another thing that's very important is for your cats and dogs to have a collar on so that the firefighters can grab the collar and remove them from your house,” said Phillips.

A tagged collar and microchipping your pet will also help them be identified and found quicker if they run away. Phillips said most importantly though, do not go back into a burning building to save your pet.

"Get out and you stay out,” he said. “You don't go back in to get your pets. You let us know as soon as we get there and we're going to remove your pets."

Most pets know that the fire and smoke is a sign of danger and will save themselves.

"Pets will hide or try to get away from smoke,” said Phillips. “And they're naturally lower to the ground than humans. So they're in a safer spot, better air, better temperature down where they are. So they're normally going to find their own way out or a safe place to be."

If you are not home to tell firefighters you have pets there are decals and stickers you can put on your door or window that let them know you have a loved one inside. The stickers can be found online or in most pet stores.

Phillips said with or without the sticker though, they check through every room no matter what during a fire.