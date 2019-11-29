Firefighter killed in Thanksgiving night shooting

HOPEWELL, Va. (AP) -- A woman killed in a shooting Thanksgiving night in Hopewell was a firefighter in Richmond.

The Richmond Fire Department on Friday identified the woman as 33-year-old Ashley Nicole Berry. The Chesterfield resident was a lieutenant with the department, where she had worked since 2011.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports police and emergency personnel found Berry with serious gunshot wounds around 11:40 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report that someone had been shot. She died at a hospital.

Police are asking that anyone with information contact authorities. They say a silver or gold sport utility vehicle quickly left the area after the shooting.

Berry had been recently assigned to the fire marshal’s office.

 
