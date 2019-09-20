Firefighters, police officers face off over ribs

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Members of the Charlottesville Fire and Police departments spent their Friday with a plate of ribs to support local youth.

The two departments competed against each other in a rib eating contest at Texas Roadhouse, and all proceeds from the contest will go toward Computers4Kids.

One of the competitors said getting the chance to have a day away from the office while still helping the community is a day well spent.

"A lot of us got into the job to help people and I think getting to do something fun like eat ribs but then give money to help education with kids getting computers that normally wouldn't have them, I think it is a big deal to all of us," said Charlottesville Police Officer Joshua Travers.

While the Charlottesville Fire Department took home the bragging rights, everyone who participated left with a full belly, making them all winners.

 
