Firm hands out major bonuses to nearly 200 employees

BALTIMORE (AP) -- A commercial real estate developer is handing out a total of $10 million in bonuses to its 198 employees.

Edward St. John is the founder and chairman of St. John Properties.

He said the bonuses are based on tenure. The average was $50,000, but some longtime employees will get upward of $250,000.

The company has employees throughout Maryland and northern Virginia. The bonuses celebrate the company's achievement of developing 20 million square feet of office space, retail and warehouses across eight states.

WTOP reported Monday that the Baltimore-based company announced the bonuses at its holiday party. 

 
