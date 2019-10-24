Firm to release information from probe into May mass shooting

Officials in Virginia Beach say a security firm will soon release information from its independent investigation into the city's mass shooting.

City spokeswoman Julie Hill said in an email Thursday that Hilliard Heintze will share results from its review at a City Council meeting Nov. 13.

The announcement comes nearly six months after the May 31 shooting. The briefing also comes nearly two months after an update from police left victims' families dissatisfied and grasping for a motive.

Police said their investigation will likely take several more months.

Hill said the firm will meet privately with family members before publicly presenting its findings.

Hillard Heintze spokeswoman Courtney Ramirez deferred comment to the city.

Meanwhile, Virginia Beach is opening a center to provide counseling and other forms of support for people impacted by the shooting.

The city on Virginia's coast said in statement that the center will open next week. Its staff will provide individual counseling as well as group therapy. Alternative forms of help such as yoga and meditation will also be available.

A similar center opened following the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas that claimed 58 lives.

The May 31 shooting in Virginia Beach left 12 people dead and several others wounded. Shooter DeWayne Craddock was a city engineer who opened fire in the municipal building where he had worked for years. Police shot and killed him.