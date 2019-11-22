First Marvel Comics issue sells in Texas for $1.26 million

A rare near-mint condition copy of the first Marvel Comics comic book has sold at auction in Dallas for $1.26 million. (Source: Heritage Auctions via CNN)
Updated: Fri 12:18 AM, Nov 22, 2019

DALLAS (AP) — A rare near-mint condition copy of the first Marvel Comics comic book has sold at auction in Dallas for $1.26 million.

Heritage Auctions says the Marvel Comics No. 1 from 1939 sold Thursday. Heritage says the buyer wished to remain anonymous.

Ed Jaster, senior vice president at Heritage, calls it “a historic copy of a historic comic book.” The issue features the first appearances of characters such as the Human Torch, Ka-Zar, Angel and the Sub-Mariner.

Heritage says the comic book was first purchased at a newsstand by a Uniontown, Pennsylvania, mail carrier who made a practice of buying the first issue of comic books and magazines. Jaster says that since then, the issue has only changed owners a handful of times.

