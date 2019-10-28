First meeting of Virginia African-American History Education Commission

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam stopped by UVA on Monday to talk about the Commission on African American History Education.

This was the first meeting in a historic effort to balance the way history is taught in Virginia schools.

In August Gov. Northam created the group with the mandate to review all of Virginia's history standards, and the resources currently used to teach African American history in Virginia.

The commission will also make recommendations to make sure all teachers are culturally competent to teach the subject.

The governor said American history is black history.

"There are good things about our history and there are things that are not good," Northam said. "In order for us to move forward after 400 years, we have to tell the truth. We have to know the truth, and it starts with educating our children."

Dr. Rosa S. Atkins, the superintendent of Charlottesville schools, is a member of the commission.