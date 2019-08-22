Fish kill being investigated near Meadowcreek Gardens Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- City and state officials are investigating a fish kill near an area park.
According to a release, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has sent staff to help investigate a fish kill near Meadowcreek Gardens Park off of Morton Drive.
Area residents and visitors are advised to keep themselves and their pets out of the water.
The release says it may be several days before an exact cause of the fish kill can be determined.
The park remains open at this time.