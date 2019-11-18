Fishing pier partially collapses after loose barge strikes it

Officials in a coastal Virginia city say fishing pier has partially collapsed after a barge broke loose during stormy weather and struck it.

Hampton police spokeswoman Amanda Moreland told the Daily Press that nobody was injured when a portion of the James T. Wilson Fishing Pier at Buckroe Beach collapsed Sunday morning.

Officials were working to secure and remove the barge that struck the pier. Part of the nearby beach was closed.

The city's website says the pier is 709 feet long and contains restrooms, a snack bar and bait shop. The part of the pier that collapsed is closest to an enclosed portion above the beach.