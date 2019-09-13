Fla. cellphone store was actually a distribution center for heroin, meth, police say

A Boost Mobile store in Clay County is closed after investigators discovered it was really a distribution center for illegal drugs, including heroin and meth.

Deputies with the Clay County Sheriff's Office say employees were selling drugs during normal business hours to people acting like phone buyers.

Deputies shut the store down on Wednesday.

They arrested more than a dozen people and confiscated drugs.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office has not been able to contact an owner.

