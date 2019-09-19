Flicker jingle contest earns national recognitions

A local natural gas company has been recognized with two national awards.

Charlottesville Gas received the awards for its Flicker Jingle Sing-Along Contest.

According to a release, the first award came from the American Public Gas Association and the second came from the City-County Communications and Marketing Association.

The APGA gave the contest first place in the 2019 Marketing and Sales Award.

The 3CMA presented Charlottesville Gas with it's highest honor, the Savvy Award, for Resident Participation.

Judges called the contest a "unique, fun and creative way to generate safety awareness using a well-known character in the community."

They also praised the campaign as an excellent example of how an existing communications tool can expand its impact through engaging communities in traditional and evolving media.

In the contest, area residents were asked to help spread the message of natural gas safety by sending in videos of themselves performing Flicker's safety jingle in their unique way.

The top ten videos were then showcased online and through more traditional outlets and voted on by community members.

Flicker the Flame has been Charlottesville Gas' safety ambassador for more than ten years, raising awareness about the smell of natural gas, calling VA811 before digging, and what to do if there is a gas leak.

The release says residents' ability to recognize the smell of natural gas has jumped by 113 percent since 2006, and there has been a 75-percent reduction in gas line damage caused by excavators.

With these two awards, Charlottesville Gas has received a total of 13 national awards for its safety program.