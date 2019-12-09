Fluvanna BOS moves upcoming meeting to school auditorium

The Fluvanna County Board of Supervisors will be meeting on Wednesday in the Central Elementary School Auditorium.

This follows a meeting last week that saw high attendance and community member participation.

Normal school activities will be taking place until 6 p.m., so people coming to the meeting will only be able to park in the lot immediately in front of the school until after the meeting begins.

Fluvanna County Sheriff's deputies will be on hand to assist with a student pick up lane that will be sectioned off.

The normal school day lasts until 3:10 p.m. and buses will be leaving the school until around 3:4 p.m. Extended Education programs will also run until 6 p.m.

More parking is available at either end of West Central/Central Elementary and at the middle school.

Tables will also be set up outside of the main entrance of the Central Elementary School, where attendees can fill out a comment card or sign up to speak.

The board of supervisors says anyone who has already spoken at the Dec. 4 meeting need not sign up again, as their opinion was heard by the board at the earlier meeting.

However, the board does say anyone can address the meeting on Wednesday.

County officials remind attendees that state law prohibits the carrying of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school.

For more information, contact the Clerk of the Fluvanna County Board of Supervisors by calling (434) 591-1910 or by sending an email to csolis@fluvannacounty.org.