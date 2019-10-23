Fluvanna County, JRWA to review allegation against consultant

The Fluvanna County Board of Supervisors and the James River Water Authority are going to be reviewing the work conducted by an archaeological consultant.

According to a statement from Fluvanna County, the JRWA was recently made aware of allegations about the consultant who worked on the James River water supply project.

The allegations came from a former employee of the consultant and concern archeological studies conducted for JRWA in 2017 and 2018.

A review will take place to see if the allegations will be contested, and if they are founded, the release says the Fluvanna County Board of Supervisors will take appropriate action to protect taxpayer dollars.

The JRWA, which is a separate entity from the county, has also hired a second archeological firm to work on the project.

The release adds that the James River water supply project is critical to provide a reliable public water supply to Fluvanna County residents for several decades.