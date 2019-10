A homicide investigation is underway in Fluvanna County that happened Tuesday.

According to the Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office, two people are in custody in connection with the death of a person on Axle Tree Road in Lake Monticello.

Investigators said there's no threat to the public and more information will be released at a later time.

The victim's information is being withheld pending a positive identification and notification of their next of kin.