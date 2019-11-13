Fluvanna County murder suspect claims self-defense

A man accused of an October murder in Fluvanna County says he was acting in self-defense.

Benjamin Camp is facing a second-degree murder charge for the death of Jason Farren, but his attorney, Lloyd Snook, says Farren and another man broke into Camp's home and were threatening him with a knife and a large stick.

Camp was denied bond on Tuesday, but he plans to appeal the decision in a hearing that has been scheduled for next week.

The incident occurred at a home on Axle Tree Lane in the Lake Monticello community on Oct. 30.

Camp's attorney says he lived in the home with his girlfriend and was concerned about his girlfriend's 12-year-old daughter who was sleeping in the home at the time of the incident.

Camp says he had fallen asleep and woke up to find an acquaintance, Joshua Bentham-Ball, in his bedroom threatening him.

Camp claims he told Bentham-Ball to leave, but the man stayed on the porch with Farren. Camp adds he locked the front door and called 911.

The two men then allegedly re-entered the home through a side door, and Camp says Bentham-Ball was threatening him with a big stick, similar in size to a baseball bat.

Camp claims he pulled out a gun and Farren said Camp would have to shoot him to get him to leave, which is when Camp fired.

Camp's attorney says all of this occurred while Camp was on the phone with dispatchers from the county's emergency communications center.

Bentham-Ball reportedly ran from the home after Farren had been shot.

Deputies investigating the case did find a small knife in Farren's possession.

Bentham-Ball is accused of entering a house to commit an assault.

Both Camp and Bentham-Ball have preliminary hearings set for January.