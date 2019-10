A road in Fluvanna County reopened right on time with the completion of a bridge replacement project.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says Deep Creek Road reopened Friday.

The road closed back in March so crews could replace the bridge over Middle Fork Kent Branch, just east of Dogwood Drive.

Drivers were being directed to use a detour around the closure.

VDOT had said the road was expected to reopen on Oct. 4, and it did.